Lotto results: Wednesday, 2 January 2019

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 2 January 2019.

Main Lotto Draw: 4, 8, 12, 14, 27, 40 Bonus Ball: 24

Lotto Plus 1: 1, 8, 9, 16, 25, 35 Bonus Ball: 44

Lotto Plus 2: 1, 22, 28, 41, 46, 47 Bonus Ball: 45

For more details visit the National Lottery website.