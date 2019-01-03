[LISTEN] Where to find the best back-to-school deals

CapeTalk | Business Insider SA went to Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Makro and CNA to look at the price differences of some back-to-school basics. CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies finds out what the results were.

CAPE TOWN - The holiday season is coming to an end and that means that many parents and guardians have now started spending on back-to-school essentials.

Helena Wasserman of online publication Business Insider South Africa said they conducted a survey on the costs of going back to school.

This survey compares the costs of basic back-to-school items at five popular retailers.

Wasserman says they went to Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Makro and CNA to look at the price differences of some back-to-school basics.

