Go

[LISTEN] Methodist Church to investigate 'sexist remarks' made by ANC chaplain

| Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela spoke to Bishop Zipho Siwa and Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana about the unfolding scandal that’s hit the church.

JOHANNESBURG - The Methodist Church of Southern Africa says it will investigate alleged sexist remarks made by Reverend Vukile Mehana.

This comes after an audio recording making the rounds on social media reveals a conversation between Mehana and Raymond Sibanga expressing sexist comments about women in the ministry.

The audio has sparked outrage online prompting Mehana to apologise for the comments.

Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela spoke to Methodist Church presiding Bishop Zipho Siwa and Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, the general secretary of the South African Council of Churches, about the unfolding scandal.

“It is very unfortunate and distasteful… We distance the church from those views, that’s not our policy and how we deal with things.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

