Kingsmead top achiever hopes to tackle African challenges through science

Chantal Maina is among 16 of the school's top achievers who obtained five or more distinctions in their Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

JOHANNESBURG - One of Kingsmead College's top matric 2018 achievers hopes to follow a career path in science to help tackle challenges faced by Africans on the continent.

Maina is among 16 of the school's top achievers who obtained five or more distinctions in their Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.

The IEB matric class of 2018 achieved a 98.92% pass rate, up from 98.76% for the class of 2017.

Kingsmead College achieved a 100% pass rate for 2018.

Maina sat for exams in 10 subjects this year and achieved distinctions in seven of them. During her high school career, she was given the opportunity to travel and attended a two-week summer programme at Yale University in the US.

The teenager intends to study Actuarial Science or a combination of Statistics and Data Analytics and says her dream is to become a data scientist so she can tackle African challenges from a scientific point of view.

"I am confident that, as a black woman, I can accomplish anything."

Matric results are available online now. Visit matric.ewn.co.za