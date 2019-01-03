Kingsmead top achiever hopes to tackle African challenges through science
Chantal Maina is among 16 of the school's top achievers who obtained five or more distinctions in their Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.
JOHANNESBURG - One of Kingsmead College's top matric 2018 achievers hopes to follow a career path in science to help tackle challenges faced by Africans on the continent.
Maina is among 16 of the school's top achievers who obtained five or more distinctions in their Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams.
The IEB matric class of 2018 achieved a 98.92% pass rate, up from 98.76% for the class of 2017.
Kingsmead College achieved a 100% pass rate for 2018.
Maina sat for exams in 10 subjects this year and achieved distinctions in seven of them. During her high school career, she was given the opportunity to travel and attended a two-week summer programme at Yale University in the US.
The teenager intends to study Actuarial Science or a combination of Statistics and Data Analytics and says her dream is to become a data scientist so she can tackle African challenges from a scientific point of view.
"I am confident that, as a black woman, I can accomplish anything."
Matric results are available online now. Visit matric.ewn.co.za
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.