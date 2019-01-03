IEB urges matrics who didn’t do well to rewrite in 2019

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

IEB urges matrics who didn’t do well to rewrite in 2019

Results were released at midnight with the class of 2018 achieving a 98.92% pass rate, that’s up from last year’s 98.76% pass rate.

FILE: Grade 12 learners prepare to write an exam. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Grade 12 learners prepare to write an exam. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Education Board (IEB) has encouraged matrics who didn’t perform as well as they would have liked to, to rewrite this year.

Results were released at midnight with the class of 2018 achieving a 98.92% pass rate, which is up from last year’s 98.76% pass rate.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says: “Learners need to just realise that they’re the makers of their own destiny. If your results are good, then you can carry on with the plans to study further and that’s wonderful.

“If you’re not as good as you’d have wanted and you want to do better, well there’s always next year. They have an opportunity to improve.”

National Senior Certificate results will be out on Friday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA