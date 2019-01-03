IEB urges matrics who didn’t do well to rewrite in 2019

Results were released at midnight with the class of 2018 achieving a 98.92% pass rate, that’s up from last year’s 98.76% pass rate.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Education Board (IEB) has encouraged matrics who didn’t perform as well as they would have liked to, to rewrite this year.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says: “Learners need to just realise that they’re the makers of their own destiny. If your results are good, then you can carry on with the plans to study further and that’s wonderful.

“If you’re not as good as you’d have wanted and you want to do better, well there’s always next year. They have an opportunity to improve.”

National Senior Certificate results will be out on Friday.

