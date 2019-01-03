-
IEB matriculants achieve 98.92% pass rate
The results were released at midnight as pupils received their results via websites and app alerts.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Education Board (IEB) matric class of 2018 has achieved a pass rate of 98.92%.
The results were released at midnight as pupils received their results via websites and app alerts.
Students were filled with nerves and excitement in the last 48 hours as they awaited their results.
IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer: "The class of 2018 has done exceptionally well with a pass rate of 98.92% which is slightly up from last year (2017), which I think is wonderful. I love to celebrate young people who do well."
Gerry Reynders from Saheti received 9 distinctions and says that hard work does pay off.
"I feel quite happy and excited as this is what I was aiming for. I'm also feeling very grateful and it is nice to know that hard work really does pay off."
Theresia Kitele from Holy Rosary explains how she feels about her 7 distinctions.
"I feel excited and very blessed to have done so well. To the 2019 matrics, don't lose sight of your goals."
The national senior certificate results will only be released on Friday morning.
_To get your results, visit matric.ewn.co.za.
You will be able to see your results by clicking on the tab and entering your exam number._
