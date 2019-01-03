Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
Results are live and can be accessed online from Eyewitness News' matric portal.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results for the class of 2018 are out.
The IEB matric class of 2018 achieved a 98.92% pass rate, up from 98.76% for the class of 2017.
Please note: A candidate's results may be omitted because of technical reasons. Should this occur, please contact the school or provincial education department.
No supplementary exam will be conducted in Feb/March 2019, but a second opportunity to complete or improve your results will be available in May/June 2019. The closing date for the applications for the second opportunity is 31 January 2019. Admission requirements are on the reverse side of the statement of results.
