Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan named Golden Globes presenters

LONDON - Gary Oldman and Saoirse Ronan have been announced as presenters for the 2019 Golden Globes, along with a host of stars.

The 60-year-old star was crowned Best Actor last year for his outstanding performance as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour while Ronan (24) took home Best Actress for Lady Bird.

Chadwick Boseman, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Allison Janney will also be tasked with dishing out prizes at the prestigious ceremony on Sunday.

Sam Rockwell and Jessica Chastain - who has been nominated five times before, winning Best Actress in 2013 for Zero Dark Thirty - will also take on presenting duties.

Rockwell is nominated for the Supporting Actor accolade for a second time for his portrayal of George W Bush in Vice, after winning the same gong last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The biggest honour of the night will go to Jeff Bridges, who is to be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 69-year-old actor-and-singer has been acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment".

A statement released by the organisation, which name-checked his acclaimed performance in 1998 comedy film The Big Lebowski, read: "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to bestow the 2019 Cecil B. DeMille Award on Jeff Bridges. Bridges' brilliant body of work across diverse genres has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide for more than six decades. We look forward to celebrating 'the Dude' and his remarkable career and philanthropic achievements at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards."

Bridges joins an elite list of Hollywood stars who have made their mark on the movie business, such as Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Elizabeth Taylor, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Robin Williams, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey who have been chosen to receive the accolade.

The icon has been nominated for six Golden Globes over the course of his five-decade spanning career with him first being nominated for the Best Actor prize in 1984 for his performance in Starman.

In 2010, he won his only Golden Globe to date, taking home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of down-and-out country music singer Otis "Bad"Blake in Crazy Heart.

This year sees Adam McKay's Vice - a cutting Dick Cheney biopic - in line for a major haul of prizes on the night after receiving six nominations.

The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born all have five nods each.

The 76th Golden Globes will be hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg.