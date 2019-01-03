Felicity Jones: You have to be with a man who is a feminist
The English actress also says it's about time ambitious women stopped needing to shout to be heard in the workplace.
LONDON - Felicity Jones says in order to be a true feminist you have to be in a relationship with someone who is on the same side as you.
The On the Basis of Sex star married 46-year-old filmmaker Charles Guard in July 2018, and has spoken out about how important it was that her husband believes in equal rights for men and women, in order for her to call herself a feminist.
She told the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine: "I believe that to be a feminist doesn't mean you have to do it all on your own; the partnership, the sharing, that makes it so much easier. But you have to be on the same side.
"You have to be with a man who is also a feminist."
The 35-year-old actress also feels it's about time ambitious women stopped needing to shout to be heard in the workplace, which she blames on men fearing powerful women.
She said: "I think we get driven into boxes, like the idea that if you are an 'ambitious woman' you have to be mean in order to be heard.
"I don't like that attitude. That, I think, is the challenge of our generation: to challenge this idea that to be heard and to have an opinion, you are somehow frightening. It is basically this fear of women, isn't it? And this fear of change."
The British star grew up in Birmingham, North England, and admits she felt lost growing up.
She told the publication: "I felt like a bit of an outsider growing up. I always had a sense of not being in the cool gang, not being on the inside."
Jones' next role sees her take on the part of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, who was appointed by former President Bill Clinton, in On the Basis of Sex.
The actress revealed she had to have her teeth straightened so that they looked American for the movie.
She said: "I had my teeth capped to get the shape of Ruth's teeth. I have very English teeth, and she has very [straight] American teeth, so to make that change was helpful. And wearing contact lenses so my eyes were more like hers."
