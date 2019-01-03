Djokovic battles through to Qatar semi-finals
The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours.
DOHA - World number one Novak Djokovic won another gruelling battle in Doha on Thursday to continue his unbeaten start to the year and progress to the Qatar Open semi-finals.
The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours.
Djokovic will play Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday's semi-final, who beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.
It is the first time Djokovic has won back-to-back matches from a set down since Cincinnati in August last year, a tournament he went on to win.
As on the previous evening, where he struggled against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, the Serb started slowly.
He lost his first service game and never recovered the break as Basilashvili, the number five seed, powered by a blistering forehand took the first set.
However, Djokovic's fortunes changed in the second set when he broke the Georgian in the fifth game and slowly took control of the match.
Twice a previous tournament winner in Doha, Djokovic now has a 15-1 record overall in Doha.
The irrepressible Djokovic is set to play his sixth match of the week later on Thursday when he continues his doubles partnership with his brother Marko.
Also through to the semi-finals is Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic who brushed aside France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert, one of the surprises of the tournament, 6-2, 6-4.
The other semi-final also takes place on Thursday between Dusan Lajovic of Serbia and Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
Popular in Sport
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
Formula One pays tribute to Schumacher at 50
-
Middendorp braces for ‘special’ January Kaizer Chiefs fixtures
-
Proteas on top as bowlers, Aiden Markram dominate Pakistan
-
'Disrespectful, silly' Kohli blasted at home and abroad
-
Lukaku saves Solskjaer's perfect record as Chelsea fire blanks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.