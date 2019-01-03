Dirco to assist SA man detained in Mozambique for being alleged jihadist leader
Andre Hanekom and two Tanzanian nationals have been charged with murder, crimes against the state and inciting civil disobedience.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it will be assisting 60-year-old South African Andre Hanekom who is in a Mozambique prison for allegedly being a jihadist leader.
Hanekom and two Tanzanian nationals have been charged with murder, crimes against the state and inciting civil disobedience.
However, Hanekom's wife says her husband is being framed.
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says she’s concerned about South Africans involved in criminal activities that destabilise democratically elected states.
Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “South Africans can’t then be people who are involved in activities like this. The minister has engaged with the high commissioner in Mozambique to indicate to the authorities that we are looking at other allegations that there are people in South Africa who have been aiding Mr Hanekom.”
Jasmine Opperman from Africa Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium has warned against calling Hanekom an extremist yet: “There’s simply no indication of extremism or a conviction to extremists. Providing arms intentionally to destabilise the region will serve no interest to him [Hanekom]. Could he have been unintentionally involved in dealings, that now he’s been traced back to some of his cell members? Yes, we’ll have to wait for the court to prove this.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Pringle Bay residents evacuated as blaze rages on
-
IEB matriculants achieve 98.92% pass rate
-
eThekwini Municipality strikes record deal with Zuma
-
ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General Mehana
-
[CARTOON] Januworry Is Like A Month Of Mondays
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.