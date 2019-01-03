Delay in releasing DRC provisional election results, says CENI

This comes after the Southern African Development Community election observation team issued its report saying the poll had been relatively well managed.

PRETORIA - The electoral commission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) says there will be a delay in publishing provisional results from last Sunday’s presidential elections.

Head of the DRC electoral commission, known as the Commission Electorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI), Corneille Nangaa told aspirants for the country’s presidency that provisional results of the election, scheduled to be released on Sunday, will be delayed.

That’s because less than a fifth of the tally sheets from around the country have reached the commission offices in Kinshasa.

He did not provide a new date for publication.

Authorities have blocked the internet in the Congo until the provisional results are made known.

The European Union, United States, Canada and Switzerland have told them to turn it on again.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)