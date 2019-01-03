Danish police raise toll in train accident to eight from six

Overstrand fire: WC police probing woman's death
The train with 131 passengers on board was heading towards the capital, Copenhagen when it hit debris from a freight train.
COPENHAGEN - Five women and three men died in Wednesday’s train accident on a bridge linking Denmark’s two main islands, police said on Thursday, raising the toll from six.
Police said they had identified four of the bodies but bad weather and severe damage to the train made an initial investigation difficult.
“Our investigation shows that there was a further two killed in the train,” the spokesperson said.
