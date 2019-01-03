City of CT gets additional funding to recruit Metro Police officers

The City of Cape Town says that additional funding of R71 million has been made available to recruit even more members.

CAPE TOWN - More Metro Police officers will soon hit the streets of Cape Town.

Getting the training college up to speed will be a key focus so that officers can be trained as soon as possible and hit the ground running.

Mayco member JP Smith says that more neighbourhood safety teams will be deployed in the gang and crime hot spots.

"We 4,502 SAPS members that have been removed from this province in the last four years and whilst provincial government prepares to take legal action to get those numbers back in the High Court, the city must in the meantime try and plug the hole."