Chief's Khune to see specialist for shoulder injury

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will see a specialist on Thursday afternoon to determine the extent of a shoulder injury he has picked up.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will see a specialist on Thursday afternoon to determine the extent of a shoulder injury he has picked up.

It is unclear when or where Khune picked up the shoulder injury, but he did miss Ernst Middendorp’s first game in charge which was a 1-0 win against SuperSport United and the first leg CAF Confederations Cup qualifier against Elgeco Plus in Durban.

It is believed that Khune will miss several months of action with that shoulder injury.

Kaizer Chiefs face rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the first game of the Absa Premiership of 2019 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.