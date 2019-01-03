Cele: 'Alcohol a source of evil and crime'
Police Minister Bheki Cele says that stats show there is a relationship between alcohol abuse and serious crime.
CAPE TOWN - Police stations reporting high numbers of alcohol confiscations over the festive season are mostly the same stations experiencing a spike in murders, attempted murders, rapes and domestic abuse cases.
This is according to Police Minister Bheki Cele, who on Wednesday briefed the media at the SAPS central liquor storage facility in Belhar, where 10,000 liters of alcohol were destroyed.
The liquor had been confiscated during raids and searches at illegal outlets throughout the Western Cape.
#LiquorDump 10 000 liters of alcohol will be destroyed today. LI pic.twitter.com/qhZEOl5Ug2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
#LiquorDump Police officials being shown around warehouse where liquor is stored. LI pic.twitter.com/H1Pqrp3oBY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
He's called on South Africans to use liquor responsibly.
"The figure we get on the deaths on the road are also associated with alcohol. The figures we get on drownings are also associated [with alcohol]. The figures we get on the abuse of women and children is also associated with alcohol, especially with those that abuse it. It is a source of evil and a source of crime."
Cele says he has a huge problem with licensed liquor outlets who still break the law by allowing under-18s into their taverns to purchase and consume alcohol.
He warns that this is one of the aspects that his officers will be clamping down on.
