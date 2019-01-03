Camping out for minstrel carnival worth it, say Capetonians
Hundreds flocked to the CBD to get a glimpse of the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Several Capetonians who spent days sleeping in the streets to get the best view of the minstrel carnival say it was worth it.
The event showcases colourful performances of song and dance following months of preparations and practicing.
Tents, blow up matresses, blankets and containers filled with food, these were some of the items visible along Darling Street where scores of Capetonians from across the city gathered to watch the minstrel parade.
Some camped outside for days to ensure they get the best view.
#CTMinstrels Noelene Vraagom says she has been camping along Darling Str for a week. Vraagom says her family loves the minstrel parade. SF pic.twitter.com/oTDSZi6AJb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
#CTMinstrels Yaseen Hoffman from Bonteheuwel and his family say they have a good view. They’ve been camping out in CT for several days ahead of the 2de Nuwe Jaar parade. SF pic.twitter.com/qNLJmfFWR2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
Noelene Vraagom lives in the CBD and tells Eyewitness News she has camped in Darling Street for days.
"The highlight of this event is meeting friends, coming together and seeing your family in the minstrels and just coming to have fun."
A Bonteheuwel resident says he has done the same and it's worth it.
"It's like a coloured culture. It is nice to be here just to sit and watch because you do it for your family."
Many residents say they do this every year ahead of the minstrel carnival as they bring their children to enjoy the event, the same way their parents did when they were young.
WATCH: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade in one minute
