'Aquaman' stays afloat atop N. American box office

LOS ANGELES – Aquaman displayed a powerful kick in North American theatres over the weekend, taking in an estimated $52.1 million to help close a record year for the movie sector, final figures showed Wednesday.

With hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, the Warner Bros film has grossed nearly $750 million globally. It earned $52.1 million in its second weekend.

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28.4 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but a kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame.

In third was Paramount's Bumblebee, a prequel to the Transformers movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.9 million.

TheWashington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show "humour, emotion and a surprising amount of heart."

Fourth place went to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, at $18.8 million. The film has drawn rave reviews - with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website - and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as the best-animated picture.

In fifth was The Mule from Warner Bros., at $12.2 million. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role - his last acting part, he has said - as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Vice ($7.8 million)

Holmes & Watson ($7.4 million)

Second Act ($7.4 million)

Ralph Breaks the Internet ($6.7 million)

Dr. Seuss's The Grinch ($4.1 million)

Mary Queen of Scots ($2.7 million)