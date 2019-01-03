'Aquaman' stays afloat atop N. American box office
With hunky and heavily tattooed Jason Momoa in the lead role, the Warner Bros film has grossed nearly $750 million globally. It earned $52.1 million in its second weekend.
LOS ANGELES – Aquaman displayed a powerful kick in North American theatres over the weekend, taking in an estimated $52.1 million to help close a record year for the movie sector, final figures showed Wednesday.
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns gained altitude in its second weekend, taking in $28.4 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.
The follow-up to the 1964 movie stars Emily Blunt as the stern but a kind-hearted nanny, backed by the amiable Lin-Manuel Miranda of Hamilton fame.
In third was Paramount's Bumblebee, a prequel to the Transformers movies, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena, at $20.9 million.
TheWashington Post credits the film with rising above earlier editions in the franchise to show "humour, emotion and a surprising amount of heart."
Fourth place went to Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, at $18.8 million. The film has drawn rave reviews - with a 97 score on the Rotten Tomatoes website - and has netted a Golden Globe nomination as the best-animated picture.
In fifth was The Mule from Warner Bros., at $12.2 million. Clint Eastwood directs and takes the lead role - his last acting part, he has said - as a destitute 90-year-old who turns to transporting cocaine for a drug cartel.
Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:
Vice ($7.8 million)
Holmes & Watson ($7.4 million)
Second Act ($7.4 million)
Ralph Breaks the Internet ($6.7 million)
Dr. Seuss's The Grinch ($4.1 million)
Mary Queen of Scots ($2.7 million)
