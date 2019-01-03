ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'

Former President Jacob Zuma has been tweeting recently about issues including land and paying his legal fees.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League says that former President Jacob Zuma's recent engagement with the public is similar to what Nelson Mandela did after he finished his term in office.

Zuma has been tweeting recently about issues including land and paying his legal fees.

In a two-part video released on Wednesday, Zuma said that when the land issue is solved, so will the issues of poverty and inequality.

ANC Youth League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize: "If you look at what he's doing now, he is almost similar to former President Nelson Mandela. When Mandela finished his term in office, he went out looking for money to deal with the Aids problem in South Africa and a number of things that Nelson Mandela has done."

Mkhize says even though Zuma is out of office, he applauds Zuma being an active member of the ANC by talking about public issues.