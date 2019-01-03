ANCYL: 'Zuma's engagements with public similar to Madiba's'
Former President Jacob Zuma has been tweeting recently about issues including land and paying his legal fees.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Youth League says that former President Jacob Zuma's recent engagement with the public is similar to what Nelson Mandela did after he finished his term in office.
Zuma has been tweeting recently about issues including land and paying his legal fees.
In a two-part video released on Wednesday, Zuma said that when the land issue is solved, so will the issues of poverty and inequality.
ANC Youth League spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize: "If you look at what he's doing now, he is almost similar to former President Nelson Mandela. When Mandela finished his term in office, he went out looking for money to deal with the Aids problem in South Africa and a number of things that Nelson Mandela has done."
Mkhize says even though Zuma is out of office, he applauds Zuma being an active member of the ANC by talking about public issues.
Popular in Politics
-
eThekwini Municipality strikes record deal with Zuma
-
ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General Mehana
-
No talks with Zuma on financial benefits of record deal - Ethekwini Municipality
-
Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
-
ANC: 'Reverend Mehana won’t officiate January 8th celebrations'
-
DA slams reports on eThekwini Municipality funding Zuma’s album
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.