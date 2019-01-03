ANC to look into sexist comments made by its Chaplain-General Mehana
This comes after an audio recording making the rounds on social media reveals a conversation between Mehana and Raymond Sibanga expressing sexists comments about women in the ministry.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says it will look into the controversy surrounding its Chaplain-General Reverend Vukile Mehana.
The party pulled Mehana out of its January 8th celebrations planned for Durban next week.
The men are heard blasting women priests, suggesting that their gender identity makes them incapable of performing the role.
Mehana has since come under fire with the views being condemned by the Methodist Church and the South African Council of Churches.
ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said: “We are concerned, that’s why we’re saying in the statement that we’ve noted with disappointment. The ANC leadership will soon discuss the matter and if there is a possible candidate for replacement. We don’t want to deal with the matter as well as the coming events of the ANC. The church has accepted our notion that he should not officiate the upcoming events of the ANC.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
