ANC expects to draw 100,000-plus crowd at January 8 celebrations

Senior party leaders are in the province wrapping up preparations ahead of its manifesto launch next week and its annual January 8 celebrations.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula (left) seen at the party's briefing on 3 January 2019, ahead of the party's annual January 8 celebrations. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula (left) seen at the party's briefing on 3 January 2019, ahead of the party's annual January 8 celebrations. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
20 minutes ago

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) says despite challenges that it has faced internally, it believes it still enjoys a significant amount of support in one of its most embattled provinces, KwaZulu-Natal.

Senior party leaders are in the province wrapping up preparations ahead of its manifesto launch next week and its annual January 8 celebrations.

On its 107th anniversary, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will celebrate the event at the Ohlange Institute in Inanda, which is a school founded by one of the organisation’s founding fathers Langalibalele Dube.

At the same time, members of the party’s national executive committee are expected to meet over the next few days for an extended meeting.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says they are expecting over 100,000 people to attend next week’s festivities.

“We’re looking at KwaZulu-Natal people to fill up the Moses Mabhida Stadium on time. That’s what we’re looking forward to. We’re actually ready for the manifesto.”

The ANC was also meant to have an event at the Harry Gwala Stadium on January 8, which is a venue located in the party’s embattled Moses Mabhida region.

Branches there have been demanding the disbandment of the current regional task team and for a conference to be held.

The party says the change in venue has nothing to do with the current in-fighting, adding there’s a soccer match on that day at the venue.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

