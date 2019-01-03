Afghan tribunal convicts 3 men in BBC journalist murder case
Ahmad Shah, who worked for the BBC’s Pashto language service as well as for Reuters, was killed by unidentified gunmen while he was on his way home last April.
KABUL – A special tribunal in Afghanistan convicted three men involved in the murder of a BBC journalist shot dead in the eastern province of Khost last year, officials said on Thursday.
Ahmad Shah, who worked for the BBC’s Pashto language service as well as for Reuters, was killed by unidentified gunmen while he was on his way home last April. The BBC said Shah was its fifth staff member to have been killed in Afghanistan since the early 1990s.
The Special Anti-Terrorism Tribunal sentenced one of the convicted men to death and the others were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment. The case has been now been sent to a higher court to validate the tribunal’s ruling, Jamshid Rasouly, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office said.
As defence lawyers were not immediately available for comment, it was unknown whether they would challenge the verdict or seek a fresh trial in the higher court.
The Taliban denied having any role in Shah’s killing.
He died on the same day that two bombs in Kabul killed 26 people, of whom nine were journalists and photographers, making it the deadliest day for media workers in Afghanistan.
The Islamic State(IS), a hardline militant Islamic group claimed responsibility for the bomb attacks.
Afghanistan was the world’s deadliest place for journalists in 2018, with 15 killed there over the year, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in December 2018.
Popular in World
-
A first-class gaffe: Cathay to honour cheap ticket error
-
'Why don't you die?': Australian's fight with a spider sparks police call
-
British navy called out to tackle migrant dinghies
-
Nasa says faraway world Ultima Thule shaped like 'snowman'
-
[OPINION] The biggest security threats in 2019
-
Lion Air ends search for black box, Indonesian investigators plan own probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.