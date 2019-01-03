About 1,800 vehicles moving through Mooi River Plaza every hour
The N3 Toll Concession has urged motorists to take caution on the roads with traffic volumes expected to increase over the next few days.
JOHANNESBURG – The N3 Toll Concession says about 1,800 vehicles have passed through Mooi River Plaza every hour as many holidaymakers begin heading back home.
The concession has urged motorists to take caution on the roads with traffic volumes expected to increase over the next few days.
The concession's Praveen Sunderlall says the number of cars passing through the plaza is unusually high for this time of the holiday period.
Sunderlall says they have been able to handle volumes relatively well so far.
“There’s a lot of enforcement of the route and that’s making the difference as well. There’s a lot of blue light visibility and this gives motorists some sort of comfort that there are services that could reach them quickly.”
Popular in Local
-
Motshekga to announce matric 2018 pass rate on Thursday evening
-
Get your matric results online from EWN's portal
-
Man (34) arrested in connection with fatal Overstrand fire
-
#Clifton: Maimane says beaches must be accessible for all people
-
ANC expects to draw 100,000-plus crowd at January 8 celebrations
-
Motshekga urges top performing matrics of 2018 to take SA to new heights
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.