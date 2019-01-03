About 1,800 vehicles moving through Mooi River Plaza every hour

The N3 Toll Concession has urged motorists to take caution on the roads with traffic volumes expected to increase over the next few days.

JOHANNESBURG – The N3 Toll Concession says about 1,800 vehicles have passed through Mooi River Plaza every hour as many holidaymakers begin heading back home.

The concession's Praveen Sunderlall says the number of cars passing through the plaza is unusually high for this time of the holiday period.

Sunderlall says they have been able to handle volumes relatively well so far.

“There’s a lot of enforcement of the route and that’s making the difference as well. There’s a lot of blue light visibility and this gives motorists some sort of comfort that there are services that could reach them quickly.”