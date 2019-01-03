1 killed in Robinson Pass head-on collision
The head-on collision took place on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - A woman has died following a crash on the Robinson Pass between Oudtshoorn and Mossel Bay.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa explains: “There’s been yet another collision. This time around between a light motor vehicle and a light duty vehicle. One passenger lost her life in the light motor vehicle. The road is not closed to traffic, as both vehicles are off the roadway.”
At least 160 people died on the province’s roads last month alone.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
