Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
In two tweets on Wednesday, former President Jacob Zuma said that he did not understand why the debate on the matter has been prolonged.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the land expropriation without compensation debate.
In two tweets on Wednesday, Zuma said that he did not understand why the debate on the matter has been prolonged.
He said that it was a historical fact that white people dispossessed black people of their land and that the current ills of the country stemmed from there.
"You solve the problem of the land, you solve the poverty in this country, inequality and the economic issues," Zuma said in his video on Twitter.
He called on those who owned "large stretches of land" to share it with those who are indigenous and who owned the land before, adding that "we are not going to dispossess them."
Then citing Europe as an example, where he noted that land was in the hands of the state and leased to individuals and firms, he asked why the land question in South Africa had to be different.
He then said that those who drafted the Freedom Charter had been more advanced in their thinking on the land matter when they called for land to be nationalised.
My opinion on the land issue - 1 pic.twitter.com/TpWZSUUivv— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 2, 2019
My opinion on the land issue - 2 pic.twitter.com/S0zS3h07Dl— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 2, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Msimanga: 'DA ready to contest elections'
-
Zondo commission set to resume in January
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
2018 in headlines: Top 10 EWN stories that got SA talking
-
City of CT to lay formal complaint against PPA over Clifton beach incident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.