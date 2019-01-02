Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'

In two tweets on Wednesday, former President Jacob Zuma said that he did not understand why the debate on the matter has been prolonged.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the land expropriation without compensation debate.

He said that it was a historical fact that white people dispossessed black people of their land and that the current ills of the country stemmed from there.

"You solve the problem of the land, you solve the poverty in this country, inequality and the economic issues," Zuma said in his video on Twitter.

He called on those who owned "large stretches of land" to share it with those who are indigenous and who owned the land before, adding that "we are not going to dispossess them."

Then citing Europe as an example, where he noted that land was in the hands of the state and leased to individuals and firms, he asked why the land question in South Africa had to be different.

He then said that those who drafted the Freedom Charter had been more advanced in their thinking on the land matter when they called for land to be nationalised.

