Zuma: 'Colonised people can only attain freedom through land expropriation'
The former president made the remarks in a video released on his Twitter page on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma says South Africans who were colonised can only attain freedom through the expropriation of land.
Zuma made the remarks in a video released on his Twitter page on Wednesday.
The former president has used the platform to weigh in on several matters including the ruling made by the Pretoria High Court that he be liable for his own legal fees.
The issue of land has been a topic of contention in the past year, with the Constitutional Review Committee recommending that the Constitution be amended to allow expropriation without compensation.
The recommendation was adopted by the National Council of Provinces paving the way for an ad hoc committee to start drafting an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution
Zuma says the redistribution of land will solve many of the country's problems.
“You must know that the ills of the black people of South Africa, a large portion of them emanate from land dispossession. You solve the problem of the land, you will solve the poverty in this country, inequalities and the economic issues.”
He also called on those who owned “large stretches of land” to share it with those who are indigenous and who owned the land before, adding that “we are not going to dispossess them.”
My opinion on the land issue - 1 pic.twitter.com/TpWZSUUivv— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 2, 2019
My opinion on the land issue - 2 pic.twitter.com/S0zS3h07Dl— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) January 2, 2019
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
