WC traffic chief expects festive road death toll to rise
CAPE TOWN - Preliminary figures show that 160 lives have been lost on the province's roads between 1 and 31 December.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa says that this figure could increase, as officials are still verifying all road deaths.
Africa says that the numbers keep increasing, as fatalities reported for the same period in 2017 show that 149 people died.
The first speedster for the New Year was arrested on the N1 highway between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka on Tuesday afternoon.
Provincial Traffic Chief Kenny Africa: "If we catch you, we will make sure that you are behind bars and if you're doing excessively high speeds on the roads, especially if you're more than 40km/h in a 120km/h zone [sic], the law says that the driver must be arrested."
If found guilty, your drivers' license could be revoked.
