WC police investigating arson as cause of Wupperthal fire

Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.

The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating arson as the possible cause of a fire that devastated the village of Wupperthal.

Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.

At least 200 people are homeless.

This week Local Government MEC Anton Bredell visited the fire-stricken area.

The department's James-Brent Styan: "The water provision to the township should be back up and running by the end of today, so that's very good progress. Electricity provision by the end of the week if all goes well, the other services on the ground as well providing assistance to the affected community, so we want to thank all the parties that have come on board."

(Additional reporting by Regan Thaw)

