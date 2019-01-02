WC police investigating arson as cause of Wupperthal fire
Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating arson as the possible cause of a fire that devastated the village of Wupperthal.
Dozens of homes and other structures were gutted on Sunday as a blaze tore through the community.
At least 200 people are homeless.
This week Local Government MEC Anton Bredell visited the fire-stricken area.
The department's James-Brent Styan: "The water provision to the township should be back up and running by the end of today, so that's very good progress. Electricity provision by the end of the week if all goes well, the other services on the ground as well providing assistance to the affected community, so we want to thank all the parties that have come on board."
(Additional reporting by Regan Thaw)
Popular in Local
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
2 OR Tambo Airport security officers accused of accepting bribe suspended
-
Man (30) drowns at Blouberg Beach
-
Sisulu wants probe into terror-related charges against SA man held in Mozambique
-
Western Cape N2 highway closed following fatal crash
-
Former Mozambique FinMin in SA custody pending extradition to US
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.