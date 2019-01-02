Tweede Nuwe Jaar road closures

The Cape Minstrel Parade takes place in the streets of Cape Town on 2 January 2019. These are the road closures that will affect traffic in the city.

The following roads will be affected in the run-up to, during and immediately after the event.

Wednesday, 2 January 2019

Darling Street/ Keizersgracht Chapel Street and Adderley Street 06:00 - 22:30

Sir Lowry Road Darling and Tennant Street 06:00 - 22:30

Primrose Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Canterbury Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Harrington Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Buitenkant Street Caledon Street and Strand Street 06:00 - 22:30

Parade Street Caledon Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Corporation Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Plein Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Lower Plein Street Darling Street and Strand Street 06:00 - 22:30

Parliament Street Longmarket Street and Darling Street 06:00 - 22:30

Adderley Street Wale Street and Strand Street 07:00 - 22:30

Castle Street Burg Street and Adderley Street 07:00 - 22:30

Hout Street Burg Street and Adderley Street 07:00 - 22:30

Shortmarket Street Burg Street and Adderley Street 07:00 - 22:30

Longmarket Street Long Street and Parliament Street

Van der Meulen Street Dorp Street and Wale Street 08:00 - 22:30

Rose Street Wale Street and Strand Street 08:00 - 22:30

Helliger Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

Church Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

Longmarket Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

Shortmarket Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

Hout Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

Castle Street Chiappini Street and Buitengracht Street 08:00 - 22:30

The following table lists the intersections that will have stop and go systems implemented. These systems will be implemented at the same time as the roads are closed. They will be managed by traffic services personnel on the ground.

Stop and go systems

A stop and go system will be placed at the following intersections:

- Buitengracht Street and Wale Street stop and go system for all vehicles.

- Tennant Street and Keizersgracht stop and go system for all vehicles.

- Buitenkant Street and Darling Street stop and go system for all vehicles.

- Long Street and Wale Street public transport only.

- Loop Street and Wale Street public transport only.

These systems will be managed by traffic services and be implemented at the same time as the road closures.

Buitengracht Street Wale Street and Buitengracht Street.

Tennant Street Keizersgracht Street and Tenant Street.

Stop and go restrictions

Buitengracht Street (Nelson Mandela Blvd bound carriageway) - Right and left turn lane - Left turn lane becomes straight only. Right turn closed off.

Buitengracht Street (Kloof Nek bound carriageway) - Right and left turn lane - Left turn lane closed Right turn closed.

Tennant Street (foreshore bound carriageway) - Keizersgracht Street and Tennant Street - Left turn lane becomes straight only.

Tennant Street (Roeland Street bound carriageway) - Keizersgracht Street and Tennant Street - Right turn closed off. Left turn lane becomes straight only.

Long Street - Both Lanes - Right turn closed off. Straight only. Buses.

Loop Street - Both Lanes - Straight only. Buses.