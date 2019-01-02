Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in full swing
The annual minstrel carnival showcases colourful performances of songs and dance following months of preparations.
CAPE TOWN - The annual minstrel carnival is in full swing as colourful troupes make their way through the Cape Town CBD.
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance following months of preparations and practising.
Between 45 and 50 minstrel troupes are parading down Darling Street. They will continue until they reach Bo-Kaap.
Spectators from across Cape Town CBD are eager to get the best view of the troupes in their various carnival costumes.
Some have camped for days, while others have been in the city centre since the crack of dawn to secure their spots.
#CTMinstrels Noelene Vraagom says she has been camping along Darling Str for a week. Vraagom says her family loves the minstrel parade. SF pic.twitter.com/oTDSZi6AJb— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
They have had to be patient as troupes only took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon, and many say it is worth the wait.
The District Six Hanover Minstrels started proceedings in their bright purple, white and yellow costumes.
#CTMinstrels The D6 Hanover Minstrels are slowly making their way down the street. SF pic.twitter.com/XResPe0AIF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
LISTEN: Significance of the Cape minstrel parade
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
