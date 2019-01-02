Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in full swing

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in full swing

The annual minstrel carnival showcases colourful performances of songs and dance following months of preparations.

Members of the District Six Hanover Minstrels are seen in Cape Town CBD ahead of their performance for the annual minstrel carnival on 2 January 2019.. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
Members of the District Six Hanover Minstrels are seen in Cape Town CBD ahead of their performance for the annual minstrel carnival on 2 January 2019.. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The annual minstrel carnival is in full swing as colourful troupes make their way through the Cape Town CBD.

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations showcase colourful performances of songs and dance following months of preparations and practising.

Between 45 and 50 minstrel troupes are parading down Darling Street. They will continue until they reach Bo-Kaap.

Spectators from across Cape Town CBD are eager to get the best view of the troupes in their various carnival costumes.

Some have camped for days, while others have been in the city centre since the crack of dawn to secure their spots.

They have had to be patient as troupes only took to the streets on Wednesday afternoon, and many say it is worth the wait.

The District Six Hanover Minstrels started proceedings in their bright purple, white and yellow costumes.

LISTEN: Significance of the Cape minstrel parade

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA