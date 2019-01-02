Sisulu wants probe into terror-related charges against SA man held in Mozambique

Mozambican authorities say a South African man and two Tanzanian nationals accused of being part of a jihadist group want to create an independent state in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu has requested local authorities to look into terrorism-related charges against a South African man detained in Mozambique.

The alleged jihadist leaders have been identified as 60-year-old South African Andre Mayer Hanekom, and Tanzanians Chafim Mussa and Adamu Nhaungwa Yanhgue.

The group reportedly faces various charges including crimes against the state, murder and inciting civil disobedience.

It’s alleged the group referred to by locals as al-Shabaab which has no links to the Somali group of the same name.

Mozambican authorities say a South African man and two Tanzanian nationals accused of being part of a jihadist group want to create an independent state in the country.

According to police reports, Hanekom was captured by the military at a restaurant in the town of Palma.

The South African was shot in the shoulder after he tried to resist arrest and ended up in hospital.

Police say machetes, arrows and gunpowder were found at his home.

Hanekom had operated a maritime business in Palma.

In court papers, the men are linked to a number of attacks, including one in 2017 when a police station was attacked. Three officers were killed and guns and ammunition were stolen.

Attempts to reach the International Relations Department for comment have not yet been successful.

'SOUTH AFRICANS SHOULD NOT BE INVOLVED IN TERROR ACTIVITIES'

Dirco says it's unacceptable for South Africans to be involved in any terror activities.

The department says South Africans should not be involved in destabilising other countries.

Mabaya says local authorities will help Mozambique police with investigations.

“It can’t be a South African who is involved in activities in our neighbouring countries that seeks to destabilise that country. Even though these are allegations, any activities of this kind should not be done by any South Africans.”

Additional reporting by Ahmed Kajee.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)