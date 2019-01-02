SAPS destroy 10,000 litres of confiscated alcohol
The liquor had been confiscated during raids and searches at illegal outlets throughout the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says it's important that the nation is protected against the effects of alcohol abuse.
Cele has on Wednesday briefed the media at the South African Police Service (SAPS) central liquor storage facility in Belhar where 10,000 litres of alcohol was destroyed.
The liquor had been confiscated during raids and searches at illegal outlets throughout the Western Cape.
#LiquorDump 10 000 liters of alcohol will be destroyed today. LI pic.twitter.com/qhZEOl5Ug2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
Cele says that there's no doubt that alcohol is one of the main drivers of crime, especially over the festive season.
"Most of the stations that bring the high number of liquor that is confiscated are from the same stations that are giving us the high numbers of murder and attempted murder even sexual assault, and rape.
"[This] means there is a relationship between the activities of alcohol drinking and committing the crime."
#LiquorDump Cele: “Alcohol consumption over festive season contributes to drownings, car accidents....”. LI pic.twitter.com/xCjOp45awB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019
The minister says he has a problem with licensed liquor outlets who still proceed to break the law by allowing under-18s into their taverns to purchase and consume alcohol.
Cele says statistics have shown a spike in attempted murders and domestic abuse cases over the holiday period, also due to alcohol abuse.
Officials based at the SAPS central liquor storage facility in Belhar say that 20,000 litres of booze are destroyed every month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Daniel van Heerden shooting: Security guard to appear in court
-
DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'
-
Joburg EMS on high alert for rain-related emergencies
-
2 dead, 3 injured in car accident in Emalahleni
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.