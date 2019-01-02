SAPS destroy 10,000 litres of confiscated alcohol

The liquor had been confiscated during raids and searches at illegal outlets throughout the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says it's important that the nation is protected against the effects of alcohol abuse.

Cele has on Wednesday briefed the media at the South African Police Service (SAPS) central liquor storage facility in Belhar where 10,000 litres of alcohol was destroyed.

The liquor had been confiscated during raids and searches at illegal outlets throughout the Western Cape.

#LiquorDump 10 000 liters of alcohol will be destroyed today. LI pic.twitter.com/qhZEOl5Ug2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019

Cele says that there's no doubt that alcohol is one of the main drivers of crime, especially over the festive season.

"Most of the stations that bring the high number of liquor that is confiscated are from the same stations that are giving us the high numbers of murder and attempted murder even sexual assault, and rape.

"[This] means there is a relationship between the activities of alcohol drinking and committing the crime."

#LiquorDump Cele: “Alcohol consumption over festive season contributes to drownings, car accidents....”. LI pic.twitter.com/xCjOp45awB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 2, 2019

The minister says he has a problem with licensed liquor outlets who still proceed to break the law by allowing under-18s into their taverns to purchase and consume alcohol.

Cele says statistics have shown a spike in attempted murders and domestic abuse cases over the holiday period, also due to alcohol abuse.

Officials based at the SAPS central liquor storage facility in Belhar say that 20,000 litres of booze are destroyed every month.

