SA officially assumes seat as non-permanent member of UN Security Council
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says SA will use its position to promote international peace and security, especially in Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has officially assumed its seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.
More than 180 countries voted for South Africa at the UN General Assembly in June.
This is the third time SA is serving on the Security Council since 1994.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says SA will use its position to promote international peace and security, especially in Africa.
Dirco's spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya said: “We are going to prioritise Africa. We’re going to use this time to work with other countries that are members of the Security Council to also put on the agenda of the issues of women and children who are victims during war and situations that are of violence.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
