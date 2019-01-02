SA officially assumes seat as non-permanent member of UN Security Council

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

SA officially assumes seat as non-permanent member of UN Security Council

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says SA will use its position to promote international peace and security, especially in Africa.

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok waits for the start of a UN Security Council meeting on UN peacekeeping operations at the United Nations in New York on 13 December 2018. Picture: AFP
Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok waits for the start of a UN Security Council meeting on UN peacekeeping operations at the United Nations in New York on 13 December 2018. Picture: AFP
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has officially assumed its seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

More than 180 countries voted for South Africa at the UN General Assembly in June.

This is the third time SA is serving on the Security Council since 1994.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says SA will use its position to promote international peace and security, especially in Africa.

Dirco's spokesperson Ndivuwo Mabaya said: “We are going to prioritise Africa. We’re going to use this time to work with other countries that are members of the Security Council to also put on the agenda of the issues of women and children who are victims during war and situations that are of violence.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA