Residents displaced by Southern Cape fire to get temporary housing - SANParks
About 120 people were left homeless after a blaze swept through several municipalities in the Garden Route in October. At least 19 homes were destroyed.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks says residents who were displaced by a fire in the Knysna district may be able to move into their new temporary homes by the end of January.
Some families whose homes were damaged in Farleigh Forest have been able to move back in, after SANParks repaired it.
But the other residents are still being housed in accommodations like a hotel and chalets, while the company works on a more permanent solution.
SANParks' Nandi Mgwadlampa says they were hoping to move all displaced residents into mobile units that are being built near Farleigh Forest where their homes once stood but there was a problem with the service provider.
"We will still be working with the municipality, province and national government stakeholders to make sure we have a more permanent solution. But the temporary solution is that they be moved to mobile housing by the end of January."
