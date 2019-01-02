Rand inches higher, stocks slide
The dollar index was down 0.3% in early trade, ceding ground to safe haven currencies on worries about the US government shutdown and a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded firmer early on Wednesday, benefiting from a weaker dollar and optimism over a possible resolution to the trade war between the United States and China.
At 0720 GMT the rand was 0.14% firmer at R14.3300 per dollar compared to its close of R14.3500 on Monday.
The dollar index was down 0.3% in early trade, ceding ground to safe-haven currencies on worries about the US government shutdown and a slower pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump indicated that progress had been made toward a potential settlement of trade tensions with China, boosting some emerging markets that have been wobbled by the potential impact on global growth.
With no economic data due locally until Friday’s purchasing manager’s index and trade volumes still light, the rand is set to drift within a recent range, with R14.20 the next technical target.
Bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 down 1 basis points to 8.875%.
Stocks opened weaker, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Top-40 index down 2.14% to 45,725 points, tracking Asian stocks lower after a private sector survey showed China manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in 19 months.
Popular in Business
-
SA launches minimum wage ahead of election
-
'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
-
ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
-
Petrol price to decrease by R1.84c per litre
-
Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January
-
Denel admits bursary granted to Supra Mahumapelo's son was illegal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.