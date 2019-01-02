Ramaphosa wishes Brazil's new president well
Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's 38th president on Tuesday, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro well in his new role.
Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's 38th president on Tuesday, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation.
Ramaphosa has expressed hope that this is the beginning of a revitalised and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy.
The president says the South African government is ready to expand on the already fruitful bilateral relations aimed at advancing cooperation in all areas.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Daniel van Heerden shooting: Security guard to appear in court
-
2 OR Tambo Airport security officers accused of accepting bribe suspended
-
DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'
-
Man (30) drowns at Blouberg Beach
-
Dirco: 'Anyone involved in Mozambique terror activities will be investigated'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.