Ramaphosa wishes Brazil's new president well

Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's 38th president on Tuesday, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro well in his new role.

Ramaphosa has expressed hope that this is the beginning of a revitalised and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy.

The president says the South African government is ready to expand on the already fruitful bilateral relations aimed at advancing cooperation in all areas.

