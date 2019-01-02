Ramaphosa wishes Brazil's new president well

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Ramaphosa wishes Brazil's new president well

Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's 38th president on Tuesday, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro poses with the pen used during the swearing-in ceremony for the ministers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on 1 January 2019, after his own inauguration at the national Congress. Picture: AFP
Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro poses with the pen used during the swearing-in ceremony for the ministers at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on 1 January 2019, after his own inauguration at the national Congress. Picture: AFP
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro well in his new role.

Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil's 38th president on Tuesday, taking the reins of Latin America’s largest and most populous nation.

Ramaphosa has expressed hope that this is the beginning of a revitalised and strategic relations that Brazil and South Africa enjoy.

The president says the South African government is ready to expand on the already fruitful bilateral relations aimed at advancing cooperation in all areas.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA