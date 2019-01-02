Father, 3 children die in fire in Polokwane

It's understood the father started the blaze when he set himself and the house alight following an argument with the children's mother on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the deaths of a father and his three children after he allegedly used petrol to set their home alight in Ga Masemola outside Polokwane.

It is understood that the man started the blaze when he set himself and the house alight following an argument with the children's mother on Sunday.

The mother managed to escape from the house but emergency services declared the children and father dead on the scene.

The children were aged between four and six.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It is alleged that this man had a domestic dispute and set the house alight. The girlfriend managed to jump out and run away and is going through counselling and therapy.”

Three cases of murder, attempted murder and arson have been opened.

