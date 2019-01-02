Pirates youngster Lyle Foster completes Monaco move

Foster becomes the youngest Orlando Pirates player to join a club in Europe’s top five leagues.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of 18-year striker Lyle Foster to French League 1 giant AS Monaco on a reported four-and-a-half-year deal.

Foster will be under the tutelage of former French and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at Monaco.