NSRI urges beach-goers to be responsible after WC drowning incidents

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute has again pleaded with beach-goers to be responsible and safe.

This is after three drownings across the province on Tuesday. In one tragedy, a man drowned at Blouberg beach.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon: "Emergency services responded to Blouberg beach where we believe that lifeguards and members of the public had rescued a 30-year-old male from the water and CPR was in progress on arrival. CPR was continued by paramedics but sadly after all CPR efforts were exhausted, he was declared deceased."