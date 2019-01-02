Northern Cape man arrested for alleged rape of niece (14)

A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Tuesday.

“Police in Hartswater are investigating a case of rape after a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece.

“The incident happened in a township near Hartswater. The suspect is expected to appear before the Hartswater Magistrates Court,” says police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.

In December last year, a 14-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a man posing as a traditional healer in Hartswater. The incident occurred in the Molelema village.

Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)