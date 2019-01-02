Northern Cape man arrested for alleged rape of niece (14)
A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece.
CAPE TOWN - A man from Hartswater in the Northern Cape has been arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece.
The 46-year-old was arrested on Tuesday.
“Police in Hartswater are investigating a case of rape after a 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his niece.
“The incident happened in a township near Hartswater. The suspect is expected to appear before the Hartswater Magistrates Court,” says police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi.
In December last year, a 14-year-old girl was raped, allegedly by a man posing as a traditional healer in Hartswater. The incident occurred in the Molelema village.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Deputy Reserve Bank governor resigns
-
ANC: 'Reverend Mehana won’t officiate January 8th celebrations'
-
Countdown begins for release of IEB matric results
-
Zuma: 'Solve the land problem, you solve SA's problems'
-
Methodist Church to probe sexist remarks by reverend
-
Fire destroys 10 cars at Goodwood car dealership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.