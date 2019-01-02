Mnangagwa cuts short holiday to deal with doctors' strike

Doctors went on strike more than a month ago and all state-run hospitals have been affected.

HARARE - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cut short his annual vacation to deal with a crippling doctors' strike.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa started his leave late last month and was reported to be resting at his farm.

On Tuesday, he said that he would cut short his holiday to help end the strike.

Up until now, that had been in the hands of his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

But so far, mediation efforts have failed, and yesterday Chiwenga accused the doctors of showing insensitivity to human life, pain and suffering.

Doctors are demanding better working conditions, more drugs for patients and also to be paid in US dollars.