Methodist Church to probe sexist remarks by reverend

This comes after a video on social media revealed a private conversation in which Reverend Vukile Mehana made derogatory remarks about women.

JOHANNESBURG - The Methodist Church of Southern Africa says it will investigate alleged sexist remarks made by Reverend Vukile Mehana.

This comes after a video making the rounds on social media revealed a private conversation between Mehana and Raymond Sibanga where the two men were seen sharing views about women which were widely perceived as being derogatory.

The video has sparked outrage online prompting Mehana to apologise for the comments.

The Methodist Church bishop Zipho Siwa says Mehana’s remarks are not a representation of the church and has condemned them.

“We will investigate it further… it is clear that those remarks, even when made in an informal conversation jokingly, they are indicative of how deep patriarchy is in society.”