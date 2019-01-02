MEC commends Gauteng health workers for working through festive season

The MEC says that over 60 births were recorded on New Year's Day in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has commended health workers for working through the festive season.

Ramokgopa spoke during her visit at the Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane on Tuesday.

The MEC says there are a lot of challenges in the public health care system.

“South Africans do not value or appreciate the value of the health workers adequately. I know it is our Constitutional right, but I think just a thank you would be helpful for them to go beyond their call of duty,” she said.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)