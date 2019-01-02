MEC commends Gauteng health workers for working through festive season
The MEC says that over 60 births were recorded on New Year's Day in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa has commended health workers for working through the festive season.
The MEC says that over 60 births were recorded on New Year's Day in the province.
Ramokgopa spoke during her visit at the Mamelodi Hospital in Tshwane on Tuesday.
The MEC says there are a lot of challenges in the public health care system.
“South Africans do not value or appreciate the value of the health workers adequately. I know it is our Constitutional right, but I think just a thank you would be helpful for them to go beyond their call of duty,” she said.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
2 OR Tambo Airport security officers accused of accepting bribe suspended
-
Sisulu wants probe into terror-related charges against SA man held in Mozambique
-
CT mayor: 'Clifton beach incident wasn’t racial'
-
Man (30) drowns at Blouberg Beach
-
DWS: 'Heavy rain has helped clear pollution from Gauteng water system'
-
WC police investigating arson as cause of Wupperthal fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.