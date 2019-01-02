Man arrested for allegedly raping his grandmother in Dutywa
It is alleged she saw the suspect coming through the window and recognised him as her grandson. He then allegedly raped her.
CAPE TOWN - A 20-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of an 82-year-old woman in Dutywa, Eastern Cape on Tuesday.
The attack occurred at her home.
“Butterworth cluster commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu has condemned the rape of the elderly person, especially as the suspect is her grandson who was supposed to protect her. He also praised the police for their swift action in arresting the suspect,” says police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.
He will appear before the Dutywa Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of rape.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
