[LISTEN] Umalusi CEO defends decision to adjust IEB matric marks

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi has denied any suggestions of bias towards matric learners who fall under the Independent Examination Board (IEB).

This comes after Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed dissatisfaction about the upward adjustment of maths results of the IEB learners.

"The comments of the MEC have been very unfortunate... It's as good as comparing apples with oranges," says Rakometsi.

Rakometsi explains that the IEB system is different to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

"The IEB has 12,000 learners and the DBE has 800,000 learners. These two systems write two different papers.

"We do these adjustments independently of each other. We deal with each assessment body individually."

