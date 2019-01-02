[LISTEN] Significance of the Cape minstrel parade

CapeTalk | CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies debates the significance of the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in Cape Town and asks cultural commentator Moeshfieka Botha if the minstrel parade is still relevant.

