[LISTEN] Should we arm our paramedics?
CapeTalk | The debate continues on ways to protect EMS crews from attacks while they are trying to save lives.
CAPE TOWN - With attacks on paramedics continuing unabated, there have been calls for them to be armed.
In the most recent incident last week, paramedics from Melomed Hospital were robbed at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain.
In the Western Cape alone, 58 attacks on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews were recorded between January and October 2018.
Last month, the South African Emergency Personnel Union called on its members to arm themselves over the festive season following a spate of attacks.
Director of EMS in the Western Cape, Shaheem De Vries, says this call highlights a strong and emotive element linked to the tax on paramedics, which is why the call happened.
“As leadership, there is a responsibility and accountability to make sure that the discourse that happened is responsible and that is the unfortunate element and the union’s stance has been criticised by the industry for taking that particular view and for raising it the way that they did.”
De Vries says that the way to solve the issue of paramedics and medical staff being attacked is by making “diligent decisions.”
“Be it as leadership, as civil society or as the paramedics themselves.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Uber's surge pricing to be in place on New Year's Eve
-
[LISTEN] How to get your number off debt collection lists
-
[LISTEN] The 2018 news year in review
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
[LISTEN] Hot weather contributes to drop in Gauteng dam levels
-
[LISTEN] Consortium of investors offer SAA R21bn loan for 51% stake
-
[LISTEN] 'My role is to use language to give life and vision' - Lebo Mashile
-
[LISTEN] Jackie May: Christmas period is such a wasteful time
-
[LISTEN] RTMC mulls rewriting road rules to curb road accidents
-
[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward
-
[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Public Protector’s findings on Mbalula, Zille & Mogajane
-
[LISTEN] Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike
-
[LISTEN] Why Sanef approached court over EFF's intimidation of journalists
-
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution
-
[LISTEN] From domestic worker to associate professor: Dr Venicia McGhie's story
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] Meet SA's youngest published author
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] How to best spend your bonus
-
[LISTEN] What you need to do if you're affected by driving licence backlog
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs
-
[LISTEN] Is technology making us lonelier?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.