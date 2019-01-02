Kevin Anderson downs Djere to reach Maharashtra Open quarters
Anderson, 32, served 20 aces against Laslo Djere, who is ranked 93rd in the world singles chart, and won both sets in tie-breaks.
PUNE - World number six Kevin Anderson of South Africa moved into the quarterfinals of the ATP Maharashtra Open after a hard-fought win over Laslo Djere on Wednesday.
Last year’s runner-up Anderson, who got a first-round bye in the hard-court event, edged past Serbia’s Djere 7-6, 7-6 in the western Indian city of Pune.
Anderson, 32, served 20 aces against 23-year-old Djere, who is ranked 93rd in the world singles chart, and won both sets in tie-breaks.
“It is always tough playing somebody who has been here played a (first-round) match. That is always a bit tricky,” Anderson said after the win.
“I thought it was a great match and really pleased to register my first win of the year... I still believe my best tennis is yet to come.”
Defending champion Gilles Simon of France came back from a set down to beat Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in over 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Simon - ranked 30th in the world and seeded third - will next face fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire who earlier got past Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic 6-4, 6-2.
Former top 10 player Ernests Gulbis overcame second-seeded Hyeon Chung of South Korea 7-6, 6-2.
Seventh seed Jaume Munar of Spain and veteran Croatian Ivo Karlovic also booked their places in the last eight.
