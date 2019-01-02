Keep the faith, says man who lost 8 relatives in Karatara fire

The family members died when a blaze gutted their home in Karatara, in the Knysna district in October.

CAPE TOWN - A man who lost eight relatives in a fire along the Garden Route has encouraged others who've experienced tragedy not to give up.

At the time, officials said the fire had burnt through more vegetation - tens of thousands of hectares - than any other blaze in recent history.

Benji Oelf lost his sister and her two children, his brother's three daughters, and his other brother's pregnant girlfriend - and her daughter in one day.

They died when a blaze gutted the house they were in on 29 October in Farleigh Forest.

This isn't the first time Oelf has suffered a loss - his two-year-old son died in January 2018.

But Oelf says that he and his family have learned to deal with the pain by relying on each other and their faith.

He's encouraged anyone else who's going through hardship to try doing the same.

"People should stay true and faithful to God as it is only God that can get you through whatever struggles you go through."

Names of the deceased and their ages: