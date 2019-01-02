Joburg EMS on high alert for rain-related emergencies

Gauteng was hit by blooding since New Year's day, with the weather service issuing a flood warning for Johannesburg and the surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg emergency service says there have been no rain-related emergencies in the past 24 hours.

At least 70 homes were damaged in Sebokeng in the Emfuleni district following floods on Monday.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Sinoke Matobako says they are on high alert.

"We haven't had any rain-related incidents. We're monitoring the situation. We've gone to areas that are known to be problematic and in those areas, we haven't seen anything."

